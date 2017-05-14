 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man shot at Auckland nightclub

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man was left in a serious condition after being shot in Manukau, Auckland this morning at a nightclub. 

A man was left in a serious condition after being shot in Manukau, Auckland this morning at a nightclub.

A man was left in a serious condition after being shot in Manukau, Auckland this morning at a nightclub.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the nightclub after reports of fighting and a person with a fire arm.

They found the man at 2.30am with a bullet wound to the leg. 

Police are currently investigating, and anyone with informaiton can call Manukau Police on 09 261 1300 or  anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
2
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

00:29
3
Matt Faddes opened the scoring for the Highlanders after a piece of creative genius from his teammate to unlock the Bulls defence.

Watch: 'That's a nasty one!' Matt Faddes takes a one-handed stunner to score under the sticks after a delicate chip from Richard Buckman


00:21
4
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

5
A man was left in a serious condition after being shot in Manukau, Auckland this morning at a nightclub.

Man shot at Auckland nightclub

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ