Man shot at Auckland nightclub

Source:
A man was left in a serious condition after being shot in Manukau, Auckland this morning at a nightclub.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to the nightclub after reports of fighting and a person with a fire arm.
They found the man at 2.30am with a bullet wound to the leg.
Police are currently investigating, and anyone with informaiton can call Manukau Police on 09 261 1300 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
