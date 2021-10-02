TODAY |

Man shot and seriously injured in Avondale, Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been seriously injured after being shot in the Auckland suburb of Avondale in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Saintly Lane, Avondale, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane at 4.30am.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Saintly Lane remains cordoned off while Police seek to locate a person of interest in relation to the incident.

Anyone who resides in Saintly Lane is asked to remain in their homes until the cordons are lifted.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
