Man seriously injured in Wellington supermarket carpark brawl

Police are seeking information after a brawl in central Wellington overnight resulted in a man being seriously injured.

Source: 1 NEWS

At about 2.10am today, officers responded to reports of a group of people fighting in the New World Chaffers carpark, off Wakefield Street.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said four men were taken into custody “for fighting and disorderly behaviour”.

A fifth man was taken to Wellington Hospital by ambulance, where he has since undergone surgery.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Nobody has been charged over the incident. However, an investigation is underway.

“Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has relevant information,” Leitch said in a statement.

“Officers would especially like to hear from anyone who may have filmed or photographed the assault, as they may have important evidence of the incident.”

Anyone with information that can help is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210619/5096.