Man seriously injured in motorbike accident on Taranaki beach

One person has suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle accident on a Taranaki beach this evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Ohawe Beach after 5.30pm.
One male has reportedly broken his leg, and two other small children are believed to be involved.
A Fire Service spokesman told 1 NEWS access is proving difficult for responders.
It is unclear at this stage how the motorcycle was involved in the accident.
