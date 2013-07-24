Man seriously injured in Masterton stabbing

Source:NZN
A man was flown to Wellington Hospital for surgery after being stabbed in what is believed to be a gang-related incident in Masterton today.
Police believed the man was stabbed between 1am and 1.30am.
He turned up at Wairarapa Hospital, but, due to the serious nature of his wounds, was flown to Wellington Hospital for surgery.
Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader says that while the incident is thought to be gang-related and information is scarce, Masterton Police will still investigate the matter and "maintain a visible presence in areas of interest".
