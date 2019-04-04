TODAY |

Man seriously injured in central Auckland stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound in central Auckland early this morning.

Police said in a statement that they were called to Dundonald Street in Eden Terrace about 12.42am this morning.

A man with a single stab wound was found at the scene and taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.

The man is now in a serious, but stable condition.

Police say they are now investigating, and a scene examination will take place today.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

