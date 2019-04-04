Man seriously injured in central Auckland stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound in central Auckland early this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement that they were called to Dundonald Street in Eden Terrace about 12.42am this morning.

A man with a single stab wound was found at the scene and taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.

The man is now in a serious, but stable condition.

Police say they are now investigating, and a scene examination will take place today.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.