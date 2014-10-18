Man seriously injured in BOP after being thrown from car

Source:
A 23-year-old male is in a serious condition after being ejected from his car when it crashed and rolled in the Bay of Plenty overnight.
Ambulance crew were called to the accident on State Highway 35 near Te Kaha just after midnight.
An ambulance spokesman told 1 News the male was found lying on the side of the road.
He suffered arm and facial injuries and was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital by the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter.
