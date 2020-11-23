Man seriously injured in assault near Hastings takeaway

Police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured near a food takeaway outlet in Hawke's Bay early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga Street West, Hastings, just after 1am today, police said in a statement.
On arrival, a man was found to have suffered serious injuries.
He was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
"Police are working to understand the circumstances leading up to the man's injuries, and to identify the person/s responsible," police said.
Anyone who was in the Heretaunga Street West area around the time of the incident and may be able to assist with inquiries has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210328/7146.