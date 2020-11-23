Man seriously injured in assault near Hastings takeaway

Police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured near a food takeaway outlet in Hawke's Bay early this morning.

Source: File image

Emergency services were called to the scene near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga Street West, Hastings, just after 1am today, police said in a statement.

On arrival, a man was found to have suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"Police are working to understand the circumstances leading up to the man's injuries, and to identify the person/s responsible," police said.