Man seriously injured during fight in Porirua

A man has been left seriously injured after a fight in Titahi Bay, a suburb of Porirua.
The fight was between two men near Beach Road at about 4am this morning, police say.
One of the men was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police are investigating and are asking people with information about the assault to come forward.
The injured man is understood to have been holding a chainsaw, and is believed to have been hit with a baseball bat, Fairfax reports.
