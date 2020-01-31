Man seriously injured by chainsaw during neighbourhood dispute in Tasmania

A man has been seriously injured with a chainsaw in what appears to be a neighbourhood dispute south of Hobart.

The 59-year-old man is in hospital on Wednesday suffering "significant wounds" to his arms, police said, following an overnight disturbance at Middleton.

"A woman and man had attended a neighbouring property, the woman allegedly crashed a vehicle into the neighbour's shed, and the man allegedly injured the neighbour with a chainsaw," police said in a statement.

The woman, 52, and man, 60, are in police custody and are expected to be charged.