Man seriously injured after Piha fall

A 20-year-old male is in a serious condition after falling from a Piha waterfall on Monday evening.
Ambulance staff were called to the incident at Kitekite falls around 6.30pm.
An ambulance spokeswoman told 1 News the man fell up to eight metres before hitting the water below.
A medic was winched to the scene by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The patient was airlifted to Auckland Hospital.
