Man seriously injured after Piha fall

A 20-year-old male is in a serious condition after falling from a Piha waterfall on Monday evening.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Ambulance staff were called to the incident at Kitekite falls around 6.30pm.

An ambulance spokeswoman told 1 News the man fell up to eight metres before hitting the water below.

A medic was winched to the scene by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The patient was airlifted to Auckland Hospital.

