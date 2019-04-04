Man seriously injured after fight between rugby league fans in South Auckland

One person has been seriously injured after a fight broke out between rugby league fans in South Auckland overnight.

The incident allegedly occurred after Tonga Invitational XIII beat Great Britain 14-6 during a match in Hamilton, according to Newshub.

Police were called to the scene on Great South Road, in Ōtāhuhu, following reports of disorder and fighting at around midnight, police told 1 NEWS.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been assaulted.

He has since been transported to Middlemore Hospital.