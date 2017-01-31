Man seriously injured after falling from Piha waterfall

 

A 20-year-old male is in a serious condition after falling from a Piha waterfall on Monday evening.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Piha to help a man who had fallen from Kitekite Falls.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Piha to help a man who had fallen from Kitekite Falls.

Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Ambulance staff were called to the incident at Kitekite falls around 6.30pm.

An ambulance spokeswoman told 1 News the man fell up to eight metres before hitting the water below.

A medic was winched to the scene by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The patient was airlifted to Auckland Hospital.

