Man seriously injured after falling from Piha waterfall

A 20-year-old male is in a serious condition after falling from a Piha waterfall on Monday evening.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Piha to help a man who had fallen from Kitekite Falls. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Ambulance staff were called to the incident at Kitekite falls around 6.30pm.

An ambulance spokeswoman told 1 News the man fell up to eight metres before hitting the water below.

A medic was winched to the scene by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.