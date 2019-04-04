TODAY |

Man seriously injured after being run over in road rage incident on Auckland Highway

A man has sustained serious injuries after being run over in a road rage incident on Albany Highway.

At around 9.15pm yesterday, the 49-year-old man had an altercation with a driver of another car.

Both cars pulled over on the side of Albany Highway between Unsworth Heights and Upper Harbour Drive.

"It appears the victim has been carried on the bonnet of the offending vehicle and then run over by this car," police said in a statement.

The man has been taken to Auckland Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The offender quickly drove away from the area after the incident. Police have appealed for anyone who has seen a vehicle described as a small white Japanese Hatchback, similar to a Toyota Starlet, to contact them. 

Police say they would also like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitemata CIB on 09 839 0697. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
