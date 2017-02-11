Man seriously hurt at motocross event

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from his trail bike at a motocross event near Matata today.

The 42-year-old Tauranga man fell from his bike, suffering serious injuries on the right side of his body, said a spokesperson for BayTrust Rescue Helicopter.

He was stabilised at the scene by medics, who prepared a landing spot for a helicopter.