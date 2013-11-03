 

Man sentenced to three years in prison after child porn images found on his computer

The Department of Internal Affairs says a man has received a jail sentence of three years over possession and distribution of child sex abuse videos.

John Wise-Southwood, 71, from Takaka, was found to have been in possession of more than 2000 images both on his computer and within online storage accounts.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges and the judge granted orders seeking the forfeiture of electronics, destruction of material and registration on the child sex offender register.

DIA Censorship Manager Stephen Waugh said the man's use of social networks to distribute the material was detected and referred to a US agency, who then referred it back to the DIA.

"Possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images encourages further sexual abuse and exploitation of children," Mr Waugh said.

"People who download this material perpetuate this nasty industry providing traders with a ready market for the crimes they commit against these young children to create the images.

"If you deal with this material you will get caught. We have a dedicated team with the expertise to catch these offenders."
 

