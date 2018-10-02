TODAY |

Man sentenced in Auckland for 'abhorrent' child sexual abuse imagery, blackmail

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been jailed for four years, nine months after possessing and distributing child exploitation imagery and trying to blackmail people for financial gain.

Source: istock.com

Earl Gary Chatterton, 30, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court yesterday after an extensive investigation since August 2018, police said today.

He was found to have distributed and copied images of child sexual abuse and exploitation, possessing more than 80 objectionable image files.

He also tried to blackmail multiple people for financial gain, police say.

Chatterton pleaded guilty to 26 charges relating to the imagery and one charge of blackmail, with police calling his offending "abhorrent".

It took a joint investigation between police, the Department of Internal Affairs and New Zealand Customs to take him down.

"The strength of the three agencies working collaboratively means we are more effective when it comes to identifying and bringing to justice those who seek to exploit defenseless and vulnerable children and adults within our community," detective senior sergeant Eddie Sutherland says.

Victims of child abuse are asked to visit the KidsHealth website for information and support, or contact Safe to Talk.

People who are concerned about their or other's sexual behaviour should contact organisations such as Safe Network, WellStop and STOP, or local treatment providers or specialist therapists.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rubbish collecting rare Labrador feared stolen from Whangārei family
2
Man dies after girlfriend zips him into suitcase, records his desperate cries for help
3
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
4
Government to introduce new law to pull petrol prices down, create fuel industry code of conduct
5
Teen acquitted of dangerous driving after 148kmh hoon sets dangerous precedent, safety group says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Multiple people feared dead in mass shooting at US brewery
10:26

Housing is a barrier, but Government 'on the right track' in addressing poverty, minister argues

'Fundamentally racist' - Māori more likely to go to court than Pākehā, new study shows

Man dies after girlfriend zips him into suitcase, records his desperate cries for help