Man sentenced to 23 years in jail over NZ's biggest meth haul

One of the men charged over the country's biggest methamphetamine haul has been sentenced at the High Court in Whangarei today.

Ka Pip Wan was sentenced to 23 years in jail with a minimum non parole period of nine-and-a-half years.

Wan, 26, was part of a group accused of importing 448kgs of methamphetamine.

Most of the meth was found in a campervan and buried in the sand dunes of Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North.

In June last year an abandoned boat found on the beach led police to the haul, worth $448 million.

Earlier this week, Amoki Matoto Fonua, 32, was sentenced to 22 years in jail.