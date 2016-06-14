 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man sentenced to 23 years in jail over NZ's biggest meth haul

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One of the men charged over the country's biggest methamphetamine haul has been sentenced at the High Court in Whangarei today.

Superintendent Russell Le Prou says he is still not sure where today's meth haul on Ninety Mile Beach has come from.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ka Pip Wan was sentenced to 23 years in jail with a minimum non parole period of nine-and-a-half years. 

Wan, 26, was part of a group accused of importing 448kgs of methamphetamine.

Most of the meth was found in a campervan and buried in the sand dunes of Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North.

In June last year an abandoned boat found on the beach led police to the haul, worth $448 million.

Earlier this week, Amoki Matoto Fonua, 32, was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

There are four more men facing charges over the meth bust.

There have been seven arrests since police seized over $500m worth of meth at Ninety Mile Beach last month.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Northland

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders warming up during the Super Rugby Match, Crusaders V Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 3rd March 2016. Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'We have some of the world's best' - Crusaders pick eight All Blacks to face wounded Lions


00:37
2
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:42
3
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:31
4
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:33
5
Jordie, along with brothers Beauden and Scott, have been selected in the All Blacks squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

'It might have been in our wildest aspirations' – Jordie Barrett thrilled to join older brothers in All Blacks squad

Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ