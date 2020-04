A man has been sentenced to 14 days in prison after spitting at police.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 42-year-old man spat a Rotorua police officer on April 14 during a routine traffic stop on Fenton St, Rotorua, police said in a statement.

According to police the man refused to comply with the police officers instructions and spat at him.

He was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.