Man sent to prison for 21 months for distributing footage of Christchurch terrorist attack

Christchurch businessman Philip Arps has been sentenced to 21 months imprisonment for distributing footage of the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15.

Arps was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today.

After his sentence, Arps faces six months of post-release conditions which include psychiatric assessments, no internet access and drug and alcohol treatment.

At Arps' previous court appearance, the 44-year-old admitted sharing objectionable material, pleading guilty to two charges laid under the Films, Videos and Publication Classifications Act.

Arps is the director of Beneficial Insulation which has come under scrutiny in the past for using white supremacist imagery.

Twelve others have been charged over Christchurch terrorist attack material.

When interviewed by a probation officer for his pre-sentence report, Arps likened himself to the Nazi deputy leader Rudolf Hess.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said there was "no comparison".

The judge also said it was clear Arps held strong views towards the Muslim community, to which Arps interrupted saying "religion as a whole".

Arps also said his request to have the live stream of the March 15 attack was an attempt to lighten up the video and make it a bit funny by making it into a meme that would then be shared on social media.

