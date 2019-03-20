TODAY |

Man sent to prison for 21 months for distributing footage of Christchurch terrorist attack

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
Jordan Oppert

Christchurch businessman Philip Arps has been sentenced to 21 months imprisonment for distributing footage of the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15.

Arps was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today.

After his sentence, Arps faces six months of post-release conditions which include psychiatric assessments, no internet access and drug and alcohol treatment.

At Arps' previous court appearance, the 44-year-old admitted sharing objectionable material, pleading guilty to two charges laid under the Films, Videos and Publication Classifications Act.

Arps is the director of Beneficial Insulation which has come under scrutiny in the past for using white supremacist imagery.

Twelve others have been charged over Christchurch terrorist attack material.

When interviewed by a probation officer for his pre-sentence report, Arps likened himself to the Nazi deputy leader Rudolf Hess.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said there was "no comparison".

The judge also said it was clear Arps held strong views towards the Muslim community, to which Arps interrupted saying "religion as a whole".

Arps also said his request to have the live stream of the March 15 attack was an attempt to lighten up the video and make it a bit funny by making it into a meme that would then be shared on social media.

Arps defence had suggested home detention would be appropriate, but the judge disagreed saying Arps has a high risk of re-offending, shows no remorse and the prospects of changing his views on religion were "virtually non-existent".
 

Philip Arps
Philip Arps Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
Jordan Oppert
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:11
If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
2
Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1’s Breakfast she thinks people want answers in a more immediate way.
Jacinda Ardern rules out royal commission of inquiry into Oranga Tamariki's practices
3
Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
4
New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to face 'Samoan Andy Ruiz' in US debut
5
Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:54
Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1’s Breakfast she thinks people want answers in a more immediate way.

Jacinda Ardern rules out royal commission of inquiry into Oranga Tamariki's practices

08:00
Flamingo co-founder Jacksen Love and Wellington City Councillor Sarah Free talk about the impact of putting so many scooters out on the street.

Hundreds of e-scooters set to hit Wellington streets today in a 'first' for the capital
06:03

Water bottling consents rise despite Government's pre-election promise to reduce exports
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Person dies after crashing motorbike into cow in Hauraki District