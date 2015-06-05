 

Man second person to fall down Manawatu cliff in just two days

NZN

A man has fallen down a near-vertical 100-metre drop in the Manawatu after another man fell down the same cliff a day prior.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter

Emergency services were called to the scene opposite the Vinegar Hill camping ground at 7.20am today.

The man was choppered out on a winch and transported to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident comes a day after another man - in his 20s - fell 70m down the cliff in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was called to help find him.

The young man was eventually spotted wedged in a rock chute and was winched to safety, the Philips Search and Rescue Trust said.

He was flown to Palmerston North Hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.

