Man who says he was half blind and driving with kids in car admits hit-and-run on woman near Wellington

A man who smashed into a Lower Hutt woman on a pedestrian crossing, leaving her seriously injured has pleaded guilty.

Jade Mark Harris, 27, after admitting a hit-and-run in Taita. Source: rnz.co.nz

Jade Mark Harris, 27, faced charges in the Hutt Valley District Court of driving a vehicle carelessly causing injury, not stopping after being involved in an accident and driving while forbidden.

He told the court he was half blind and had not seen the victim.

He also said his two young children were in the car and he recalled one of them screaming.

He hid his car at a friend's house but came forward to police six days later.

Mother-of-two Anna Chesterfield was heading to the pharmacy in Taita on 30 January when his car plowed into her.

She was thrown onto the bonnet, and up the windscreen. She flipped three times in the air and landed about 15 metres away on her back.

She remains in hospital.

A Givealittle page has been set up and more than $13,000 has been donated to assist with her recovery.

Harris has been remanded on bail and will be sentenced in May.

