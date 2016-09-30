 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man who saved family from burning car in Manawatu honoured with international bravery award

share

Source:

NZN

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a New Zealander has been awarded the prestigious United Kingdom Royal Humane Society's Stanhope Medal.

Murray Michie was awarded the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand’s Silver Medal for his remarkable efforts.
Source: 1 NEWS

In 2015, Murray Michie, then 58, rescued Susan Evans and her three daughters from their burning vehicle following a road crash in the Manawatu.

As others helped keep the flames at bay, he cut three of them from their seatbelts with a pocket knife.

Last year he was awarded the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand's Silver Medal in recognition of his bravery.

The New Zealand society nominated him for the Stanhope Medal, and he came out ahead of nominations from societies in Australia, Canada and the UK.

New Zealand society president Austin Forbes says the last New Zealander to be awarded the medal was Mt Cook ranger Robert Ryan in 1968, for belaying down a crevasse to help rescue a climber where their climbing companion was killed.

Despite the lethal combination of smoke, flames and leaking petrol, Mr Michie had helped rescue Ms Evans and her daughters and moments later their vehicle exploded.

"It's just incredible. People see what's happened and feel there's no alternative but to go in there. It's very much to their credit," Mr Forbes said.

The society is hoping Governer-General Patsy Reddy will agree to present the medal to Mr Michie but a date is yet to be confirmed.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

UK and Europe

00:35
Murray Michie was awarded the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand’s Silver Medal for his remarkable efforts.

Man who saved family from burning car in Manawatu honoured with bravery award

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:12
3
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

00:25
4
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:38
5
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

00:25
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

00:13
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

00:33
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

Williams wasn't at all happy when a reporter said her match against Safarova was 'scrappy.'


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ