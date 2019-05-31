TODAY |

Man who said he wanted to be 'NZ's first serial killer' sentenced to 16 months jail

Frank Finch has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for threatening to kill a family member in March of this year.

Christchurch judge, David Saunders described how 22-year-old Finch told prison staff he “wanted to be NZ’s first serial killer... and make 51 kills”.

This admission came shortly after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack.

He then threatened to kill a family member.

Judge Saunders said he had to weigh up public safety when considering his sentence.

Given time already served behind bars, Finch may be eligible for parole in six months.

