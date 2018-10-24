Man on the run after serious assault on woman in Wellington park

A person, believed to be a man, is at large after a woman was seriously assaulted while she walked through Central Park in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.
A cordon has been set up on Ohiro Road, Brooklyn Road and Washington Road.
Police were called to the scene at 11.45am and officers have spoken with the woman.
Police told 1 NEWS it was not a sexual assault.
At least five police units are on scene.
Wellington Free Ambulance told 1 NEWS they transported one patient to Wellington Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.
A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson says the woman is now in a stable condition in the hospital's emergency department.