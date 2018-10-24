Man on the run after serious assault on woman in Wellington park

A person, believed to be a man, is at large after a woman was seriously assaulted while she walked through Central Park in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

Source: 1 NEWS

A cordon has been set up on Ohiro Road, Brooklyn Road and Washington Road.

Police were called to the scene at 11.45am and officers have spoken with the woman.

Police told 1 NEWS it was not a sexual assault.

At least five police units are on scene.

Wellington Free Ambulance told 1 NEWS they transported one patient to Wellington Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.