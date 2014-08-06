Man was rock fishing before being fatally swept off rocks near Dunedin

A man has died after two people were swept off the rocks near Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The pair were rock fishing when a man was washed off the rocks off Cape Saunders, near the Otago Peninsula, at 4.11pm yesterday, according to Surf Life Saving New Zealand. A second person then jumped in to save him with a life ring.

The incident occurred at a beach without a lifeguard.

Volunteers from St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club and St Clair Surf Life Saving Club. the Coastguard, police and the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

The man's body was retrieved from the water by a helicopter crew.



One person who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition yesterday has since been discharged, a duty manager told 1 NEWS.