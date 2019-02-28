TODAY |

Man robs Tauranga service station at knife point

A man is wanted by police after robbing a service station while armed with a large knife in Tauranga on Tuesday night.

Police say that around 10.20pm that night, the armed man entered the Caltex service station on Welcome Bay Road.

The man fled the scene with cigarettes and cash.

Police would like to hear from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have seen two men loitering in front of the service station in the half hour before the robbery.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Tauranga police on (07) 577 4300, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are searching for a man following the aggravated robbery of a Caltex service station in the Bay of Plenty on Tuesday night. Source: NZ Police
