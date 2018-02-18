Man robs Napier Pita Pit restaurant at knifepoint

A man held up a Napier Pita Pit restaurant at knifepoint this morning.

Aggravated robbery in Napier. Source: New Zealand Police Media Centre

Police say the man entered the restaurant on the corner of Kennedy Road and Georges Drive at around 10am armed with a knife and demanded money from the sole staff member, who placed an amount of cash into his bag.

The man then left the store heading in the direction of Thackery Street.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing, gloves, one black sock and one white sock with no shoes and carrying a black Puma backpack.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining says it's likely the offender lives close by or was picked up by a car given his lack of footwear.

“There were plenty of people in the area who may now recall seeing him and the fact he has come into money will be sign for his family and associates," Mr Vining said.

He said the victim did everything right and was not harmed during the robbery.