 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man robs Napier Pita Pit restaurant at knifepoint

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man held up a Napier Pita Pit restaurant at knifepoint this morning.

Aggravated robbery in Napier.

Aggravated robbery in Napier.

Source: New Zealand Police Media Centre

Police say the man entered the restaurant on the corner of Kennedy Road and Georges Drive at around 10am armed with a knife and demanded money from the sole staff member, who placed an amount of cash into his bag.

The man then left the store heading in the direction of Thackery Street.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing, gloves, one black sock and one white sock with no shoes and carrying a black Puma backpack.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining says it's likely the offender lives close by or was picked up by a car given his lack of footwear.

“There were plenty of people in the area who may now recall seeing him and the fact he has come into money will be sign for his family and associates," Mr Vining said.

He said the victim did everything right and was not harmed during the robbery.

Anyone who has information that might help is urged to get in contact with the Napier Central Police Station.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

2
Police (file picture).

Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:35
4
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages


01:32
5
The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first prime minister to walk in a Pride Parade

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:32
The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern says NZ can't be complacent about inclusiveness for LGBTQI communities

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

01:35
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

01:33
Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 