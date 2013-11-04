Man with rifle leads police on chase for more than an hour in Waikato, cop car rammed

Three men are in custody after a police pursuit that lasted more than an hour in Waikato early this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police spotted a stolen car in Ngaruawahia shortly after midnight and signalled the driver to stop.

Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said at one point the vehicle stopped and a man carrying a sawn-off rifle got out.

Officers continued pursuing the vehicle, which reached high speeds on rural roads.

It eventually crashed into a paddock near Te Hou and two other men were found hiding nearby and arrested, Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said.

Armed police and the police Eagle helicopter joined the high-speed chase, Mr Simpson said.

The car also rammed a police vehicle during the pursuit, which began in Ngaruawahia shortly after midnight.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, has been charged with failing to stop and driving while disqualified.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle.

A 23-year-old male passenger was also arrested.