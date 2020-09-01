Man responsible for Christchurch mosque attacks designated a terrorist entity by Prime Minister

The man who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks of March 15 last year has been designated a terrorist entity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Ms Ardern told media today that it was "a very significant decision in New Zealand history and law".

"This is the first time we have designated an individual as a terrorist in this way," she said.

"It means that we can essentially crack down on anyone who financially may support the March 15 offender."

Under New Zealand legislation, the assets of terrorist entities are frozen.

“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Ms Ardern said.

It is also a criminal offence to participate in or support the activities of the designated terrorist entity.

“This designation ensures the offender cannot be involved in the financing of terrorism in the future,” Ms Ardern said.

“We have an obligation to New Zealand and to the wider international community to prevent the financing of terrorist acts.”

There are currently 20 terrorist entities designated under New Zealand law, including Brenton Tarrant, who was last week sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

He pleaded guilty in March to the murder of 51 people and the attempted murder of another 40 as they worshiped at two Christchurch mosques, along with one terrorism charge.