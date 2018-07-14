 

Man rescued from the top of US mountain using double-rotor Chinook helicopter

A man was rescued from the top of Oregon's Mount Hood overnight, NZT, using a Chinook helicopter after he planned to end his own life, but then changed his mind.

The man was lifted from the summit of Mount Hood in Oregon.
Source: KGW8

KGW8 reports six rescuers were dispatched to the summit on Friday, local time, after initially receiving a call for help from the man a day before.

The rescue was only possible with the use of a large double-rotor Chinook helicopter due to the high altitude and warm air near the summit.

In video captured of the rescue, the pilot expert holds the tail of the helicopter in place on the very steep slope while rescuers do their work.

WHERE CAN I GET HELP?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz 

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz –  Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity 

