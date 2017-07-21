Man rescued after becoming trapped on ledge in Canterbury

A man has been rescued after becoming trapped on a concrete ledge near the Otira Viaduct in Arthur's Pass, Canterbury this morning.



Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the alarm was raised at around 10.30am when a person reported seeing a man apparently trapped on what appears to be a concrete ledge near the Otira Viaduct.

It's believed the man climbed down over a barrier, past some warning signs to take photos of the area.

A helicopter was brought in and the man was lifted to safety, although he sustained moderate injuries.