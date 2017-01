A man has suffered from a gun shot wound to his knee while driving in Henderson overnight.

The man told police shots had been fired at his car by an unknown offender in another vehicle just after midnight.

"The man has received what is described as a minor injury to his knee as a result," says the spokesperson.

A St John paramedic says the man "heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee".

"It appears that two shots were fired - one hit the boot and one hit the door," says the paramedic.