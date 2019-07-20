TODAY |

Man remains in ICU, another discharged from hospital after three-storey Whanganui building fire

A man seriously injured in a fire at a three-storey commercial building in Whanganui last night remains in the ICU in a stable condition at Whanganui Hospital.

A Whanganui DHB spokesperson this morning told 1 NEWS another man was treated but had since been discharged.

As many as 14 fire crews responded to the fire after being called to the building at the intersection of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave at 8.45pm yesterday.

The interiors of the first and second floors of the building had collapsed, and crews are awaiting an assessment from an engineer later this morning, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Three fire investigators attended the scene overnight but are awaiting for confirmation of safe entry to the building to investigate further.

An aerial truck, pump, and command truck remain at the scene.

There are 14 fire crews fighting the blaze. Source: Supplied
