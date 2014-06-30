Man remains in critical condition after seven injured when mini-bus hits horse

Two men in their twenties remain in Waikato Hospital after a mini van hit a horse in Taupiri late last night.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

The horse was killed in the collision.

One man is in a critical condition in intensive care, while another is in a stable condition on a ward.

A further five people injured in the crash have been treated and discharged from hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11.20pm on Whitikahu Road in Taupiri.

A fire spokesperson said the van ended up in a drain and two patients were heavily trapped.