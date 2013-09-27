Man remains in critical condition after mini-bus hit horse in Waikato

Source:
A male remains in a critical condition and is in intensive care following a serious crash in Waikato after a mini-van crashed into a horse.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:20pm on Whitikahu Road in Taupiri.
Six people are in a stable condition.
A fire spokesperson said the van ended up in a drain and two patients were heavily trapped.
"There are seven patients ranging from moderate to critical injuries," he said.
Six fire crews attended along with St John and Police.
A helicopter was sent to the scene.
The horse unfortunately died.
