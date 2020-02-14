Man recounts shock of hearing gunshots during Tauranga incident where armed man was shot dead by police

A Tauranga local who lives close to where a man fleeing police was shot and killed says he has never seen anything like it before.

The man who was eventually shot dead was wanted over a double homicide in Omanawa earlier this week, and had fled and shot at police, before being shot himself.

The chase and shooting played out on a number of roads including Millers and Carmichael, before ending on State Highway 2.

Trevor Kirk was minding his business watching television at home last night when around 8.00pm he heard police sirens.

“Well round about 8ish there I was watching TV and then all of a sudden I heard two police cars come screaming down the road with sirens going,” he told 1 NEWS.

“Just as they sort of got past here (his house) I heard two shots one after the other,” said Mr Kirk.

He said it didn’t sound like the bullets were hitting anything.

“It just seemed to be just an ordinary sound like a gun shot,” he said.

Mr Kirk said he had never seen anything like it before.

“I thought by crikey that’s a real gun shot."