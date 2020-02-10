Man who raped woman in Auckland motel jailed for three years

A man who raped a woman in an Auckland motel has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Auckland High Court (file). Source: istock.com

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

The man, who has interim name suppression, was found guilty of rape after a judge-alone trial in the High Court at Auckland earlier this month.

He raped the woman in an Epsom motel in early 2018 after meeting her on a date at the Viaduct.

The pair visited three bars and restaurants, chatting and at times kissing one another, before ending up at the motel.

The woman told the court the man started kissing her when they were sitting on the bed and later forced himself onto her after she told him she didn't want to take things further.

The man continues to deny raping the woman; his lawyer arguing at trial the night was an otherwise-uneventful hook up neither party wanted to repeat.

The man lashed out at Justice Venning after being found guilty, raising his voice to say, "You're so full of s*** mate. You have no reason to convict me. You're full of s***."

At sentencing today, the judge said it was clear the man did not accept the offending and had no remorse for his crime.

Through her victim impact statement - read aloud in court this morning - the woman said she hadn't realised the impact of the assault on her life until she went to the police.

She told the court she used to be paranoid and afraid but she now felt supported and strong.