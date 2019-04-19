TODAY |

Man rams police car, damages property during Invercargill 'erratic driving incident'

A man has been charged after allegedly ramming a police car and damaging property during an what police describe as an "erratic driving incident" in Invercargill today.

Police say around 12pm today they were alerted to a man, who was wanted for arrest, driving a Gold Ford Falcon registration BWR478 erratically through the city.

Police saw the man driving the same vehicle on Lauder Crescent some time later and they say he attempted to evade arrest.

During this attempt he allegedly drove his vehicle into a police car causing damage to the car and another vehicle in the area. A fence at a nearby property was also damaged.

The 30-year-old Invercargill man was arrested and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges.

Police would like to hear from members of the public who saw this vehicle driving erratically in Invercargill.

If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.


