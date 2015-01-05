TODAY |

Man pulled from Northland mangroves 'barely conscious' after spending six hours trapped in water

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being stuck in the water in Northland overnight.

Emergency services, including a Northland Rescue Helicopter, were called to the scene near Ruato Road, Whangaroa, where they freed the man from the mangroves about 5.55am, police told 1 NEWS.

He had been trapped for six hours at Waihi Bay when he was rescued, a Northland Rescue Helicopter spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man was barely conscious when he was winched out and transported to Northland Base Hospital. 

