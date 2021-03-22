Man proposes to partner on romantic Air NZ flight to see the Southern Lights

Viva Expedtions and Air New Zealand’s Flight to the Southern Lights provided the perfect backdrop for one man to spring a surprise engagement proposal on his partner on the weekend.

Flights from New Zealand to see the Aurora Australis have been operating several times a year since 2017, albeit with a hiatus over 2020 as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on tourism.

Saturday night marked the return of the 10-hour round trip experience.

Ian Griffin is the lead astronomer on board and says the flight out of Christchurch was "extraordinary".

"The pilots had a camera in the cockpit and the Aurora was active all night. We zig-zagged through for about seven hours," he told 1 NEWS.

The lights also saw an opportunity for some high romance onboard.

A Seven Sharp camera was rolling as a man took to one knee to propose to his partner.

The extra effort of booking the flight paid off, as she was excited to accept.

Aside from the engagement, one of the 270 passengers on board also celebrated a birthday.

Viva Expeditions has been chartering Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliners for the flights since 2017.

The flight leaves Christchurch at 7pm and returns at 5am after travelling about an 8000km round trip through the Auroral oval.