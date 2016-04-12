Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

A Malaysian man who was jailed after boiling pouring water over a colleague in a revenge attack has been deported and will not be allowed back into New Zealand.

The incident, that was caught on camera, took place in the lunch room of a Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July 2015.

Chinese national Bin Wu was the victim of the attack by Kian-wee Show, which Mr Wu says was a revenge attack for him taking a half eaten hot dog off the plate of Show's girlfriend in the cafeteria the day before.

"I don't even know this guy. The day before there had been a sliced sausage in the cafeteria. I had taken the last slice," Mr Wu told Stuff outside court in 2016.

"I didn't think anyone had taken that seriously. Not me, none of the other workers... I really don't know what's happening in this guy's mind."

Mr Wu spent a week in Hutt Hospital for treatment for second degree burns and had been treated well by his employer, he said.

Show was granted parole on April 3 and was deported the next day according to Stuff.