Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

A Malaysian man who was jailed after boiling pouring water over a colleague in a revenge attack has been deported and will not be allowed back into New Zealand.

The Chinese victim suffered second degree burns in the attack and could take another two years to recover.
The incident, that was caught on camera, took place in the lunch room of a Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July 2015.

Chinese national Bin Wu was the victim of the attack by Kian-wee Show, which Mr Wu says was a revenge attack for him taking a half eaten hot dog off the plate of Show's girlfriend in the cafeteria the day before.

"I don't even know this guy. The day before there had been a sliced sausage in the cafeteria. I had taken the last slice," Mr Wu told Stuff outside court in 2016.

"I didn't think anyone had taken that seriously. Not me, none of the other workers... I really don't know what's happening in this guy's mind."

Mr Wu spent a week in Hutt Hospital for treatment for second degree burns and had been treated well by his employer, he said.

Show was granted parole on April 3 and was deported the next day according to Stuff.

He now plans to live and work on the border of Singapore and Malyasia.

