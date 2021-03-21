Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder of couple in Epsom, Auckland

The man accused of murdering a couple at their home in the Auckland suburb of Epsom earlier this year, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Herman Bangera and Elizabeth Bangera. Source: Supplied

It comes after a judge found the 29-year-old, whose name remains suppressed, is fit to stand trial.

Police say Elizabeth and Herman Bangera were stabbed to death during the incident in March.

The man accused, was left critically injured.

He faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

He’s now in custody at psychiatric facility, the Mason Clinic, and appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning via video link.