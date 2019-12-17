Man pleads not guilty over Christchurch crash that resulted in deaths of teenage sisters

A young Canterbury man has pleaded not guilty to two charges of dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenage girls in a late night car crash.

Sisters Tayla, left, and Sunmara Alexander died after a fiery Christchurch crash on 25 November. Source: Supplied via NZ Herald

Ashburton sisters, 18-year-old Tayla and 16-year-old Sunmara Alexander, were passengers in the 19-year-old‘s vehicle which crashed and caught fire on Christchurch’s Summit Road on November 27 last year.

Tayla died in the crash and Sunmara died in hospital on December 13 after suffering critical injuries in the crash.

The driver made the not guilty pleas today in the Christchurch District Court to four charges which include two counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as dangerous driving causing injury and driving without an appropriate licence.