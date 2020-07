The 24-year-old man accused of the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt has appeared in the High Court in Auckland this morning.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges - one of murder, one of attempted murder and one of intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 30-year-old woman accused of being an accessory after the fact has also pleaded not guilty.

They both continue to have name suppression.