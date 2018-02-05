Man pleads not guilty to murder of Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush

The man accused of killing Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

He has also pleaded not guilty to four charges of threatening to kill.

The 30-year old man who appeared in the High Court at Dunedin initially lost interim name suppression but it was extended for another 48 hours by Justice Gerald Nation when the defendant’s lawyer indicated she would appeal the decision.

Amber-Rose was found dead at her Clermiston Avenue home in the suburb of Corstorphine on February 3.