Man pleads not guilty to killing 10-month-old son in South Auckland

A man accused of killing a 10-month-old baby boy in Manurewa last month has pleaded not guilty.

By Anneke Smith from rnz.co.nz

Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering was taken from a house in Manurewa to Starship Children's Hospital on September 5 but died the next day.

The baby's father Anthony Simon Pickering was charged with manslaughter on September 26.

Pickering pleaded not guilty to the charge before Justice Venning in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

He had been granted interim name suppression but his defence lawyer Quentin Duff told the court today there were no grounds to argue for continued suppression.

One supporter sitting in the public gallery called out "love you" as the defendant was taken back to the cells.