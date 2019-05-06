TODAY |

Man pleads not guilty to killing 10-month-old son in South Auckland

Source: 

A man accused of killing a 10-month-old baby boy in Manurewa last month has pleaded not guilty.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

By Anneke Smith from rnz.co.nz

Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering was taken from a house in Manurewa to Starship Children's Hospital on September 5 but died the next day.

The baby's father Anthony Simon Pickering was charged with manslaughter on September 26.

Pickering pleaded not guilty to the charge before Justice Venning in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

He had been granted interim name suppression but his defence lawyer Quentin Duff told the court today there were no grounds to argue for continued suppression.

One supporter sitting in the public gallery called out "love you" as the defendant was taken back to the cells.

He will go to trial on October 11 2021.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Mother of newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack shares heartbreaking message for son
2
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
3
Mountain biker catches glimpse of the mysterious South Island big cat
4
Experts look at young woman's death as they consider restrictions on sale of paracetamol
5
World champion sprinter banned from Tokyo Olympics
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:09

Labour minister optimistic a deal can be reached with Greens - 'We want to be able to work with them'
03:11

Police Association renews call for armed officers after gunmen shoot at Northland officer

00:20

Italian police fire water cannon after hundreds gather for Covid-19 lockdown protest in Rome

Eating less than three lean red meat meals per week can reduce risk of heart disease, stroke - review