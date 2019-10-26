TODAY |

Man pleads guilty to stabbing young pregnant mum to death in Christchurch 25 years ago

Source:  1 NEWS

A man pleaded guilty today to murder for the stabbing death 25 years ago of a young pregnant woman in Christchurch. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two people are facing murder charges over the 1995 death of young mum Angela Blackmoore. Source: 1 NEWS

Jeremy Crinis James Powell, 45, will face sentencing in April for the murder of Angela Maree Blackmoore, who was 21 years old and 10 weeks pregnant in August 1995 when she was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen area of her Wainoni home.

Her son, who was aged two at the time, was asleep in a bedroom and unharmed. There was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Ms Blackmoore's body was later discovered by her partner after he returned from work about 11.20pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One-hundred-thousand dollars has been offered up to help catch Angela Blackmoore's killer. Source: 1 NEWS

In November last year, police arrested Powell and a 47-year-old woman in connection with her murder. The arrests followed an extensive investigation which saw the police offer a $100,000 reward for information about the murder. The reward expired on October 16, 2019, with no-one getting the money.

The pair last year pleaded not guilty to murder. But today Powell changed his plea and is to be sentenced on April 1.

His co-accused, who was previously granted name supression, faces trail in May.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:28
Breakfast presenter Hayley Holt breaks down in tears after powerful report on police mistreatment of Māori
2
Air NZ announces temporary $69 airfare to Australia as coronavirus cuts demand
3
Mongrel Mob media liaison goes head-to-head with Simon Bridges as crowd jeers at heated Tauranga meeting
4
Government may dip into 'rainy day' fund if coronavirus worst-case scenario plays out, Finance Minister says
5
Pharmac rationing popular antidepressant due to shortage - 'We don't like doing this'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:17

Government may dip into 'rainy day' fund if coronavirus worst-case scenario plays out, Finance Minister says

NZ Police banned from hiring overseas workers, fined for employment law breach
03:49

Former Red Zone residents given sneak preview of Christchurch walkway where their homes once stood

Pedestrian killed in Gisborne crash last night