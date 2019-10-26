Man pleads guilty to stabbing young pregnant mum to death in Christchurch 25 years ago

A man pleaded guilty today to murder for the stabbing death 25 years ago of a young pregnant woman in Christchurch.

Jeremy Crinis James Powell, 45, will face sentencing in April for the murder of Angela Maree Blackmoore, who was 21 years old and 10 weeks pregnant in August 1995 when she was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen area of her Wainoni home.

Her son, who was aged two at the time, was asleep in a bedroom and unharmed. There was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Ms Blackmoore's body was later discovered by her partner after he returned from work about 11.20pm.

In November last year, police arrested Powell and a 47-year-old woman in connection with her murder. The arrests followed an extensive investigation which saw the police offer a $100,000 reward for information about the murder. The reward expired on October 16, 2019, with no-one getting the money.

The pair last year pleaded not guilty to murder. But today Powell changed his plea and is to be sentenced on April 1.