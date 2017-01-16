 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man pleads guilty over hit-and-run death of Auckland teen skateboarder

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

A man has pleaded guilty to three charges, including dangerous driving causing death, over the death in Auckland of 16-year-old skateboarder Jacob Pakura.

Jacob Pakura.

Jacob Pakura.

Source: Facebook

The car Zhenghang Yu, 33, was driving struck the teenager late at night on January 14 on Rua Rd, New Lynn, Auckland. Yu failed to stop.

Jacob Pakura died at the scene after suffering catastrophic injuries.

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding in New Lynn on Saturday night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Yu was arrested three days later following information from a member of the public who noticed him driving erratically at a time shortly after the hit and run incident.

Yu has two previous convictions for drink driving offences.

Police believe he was intoxicated the night he struck Jacob Pakura.

Yu contends he wasn't, rather he had a bad reaction to prescription medication that wasn't his.

Yu pleaded guilty today in the Waitakere District Court and will be sentenced in August.

Related

Paul Hobbs

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

00:09
2
The accident caused considerable traffic delays but St John reported that no one was hurt.

Video: Container truck crashes near Auckland Harbour Bridge

3

'We will never forget the force of beauty' - Rachel Hunter's mother loses battle with cancer

4

Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

00:34
5
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ