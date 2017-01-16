Man pleads guilty over hit-and-run death of Auckland teen skateboarder

A man has pleaded guilty to three charges, including dangerous driving causing death, over the death in Auckland of 16-year-old skateboarder Jacob Pakura.

Jacob Pakura. Source: Facebook

The car Zhenghang Yu, 33, was driving struck the teenager late at night on January 14 on Rua Rd, New Lynn, Auckland. Yu failed to stop.

Jacob Pakura died at the scene after suffering catastrophic injuries.

Yu was arrested three days later following information from a member of the public who noticed him driving erratically at a time shortly after the hit and run incident.

Yu has two previous convictions for drink driving offences.

Police believe he was intoxicated the night he struck Jacob Pakura.

Yu contends he wasn't, rather he had a bad reaction to prescription medication that wasn't his.