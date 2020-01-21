TODAY |

Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A Greymouth man has admitted strangling and stabbing West Coast woman Barbara Quinn to death.

In the High Court at Christchurch today Aaron Richard Potts, 36, pleaded guilty to murdering the 41-year-old mother.

Ms Quinn’s body was found in the boot of her car in Greymouth’s Arnold Valley early in December. Potts was located nearby.

Today the court heard how Potts and Ms Quinn had recently broken up after an eight-month relationship, something Potts wasn’t happy about.

Potts will reappear for sentencing in April.

